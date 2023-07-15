Wanda Nara may be suffering from leukemia

Wanda Nara would suffer from leukemia according to what Jorge Lanata explained in the past few hours, Argentinian journalist, on his radio show at Radio Mitre. According to these rumors, Mauro Icardi’s wife would have gone to the hospital afterwards severe abdominal pain and from the various medical checks some altered values ​​would have emerged: according to the South American media, the entrepreneur and showgirl (awarded in recent days with the Oscar of Argentine TV for his participation in recent months in the ‘Masked Singer’) would have i high white blood cells and enlarged spleen.

Wanda Nara would have been discharged from the hospital: new in-depth medical tests are scheduled

Due to illness, Wanda Nara would have been forced to postpone the trip to Europe which he had planned with Icardi and his children. After what has been written and said by the Argentine media, no public statement or medical bulletin has been released on the real health conditions of Icardi’s wife. Always according to the version of sites, radios and local newspapers, Mauro Icardi’s attorney would have been discharged from hospital pending further in-depth medical checks. At the moment the only person close to Wanda Nara who has spoken is her father Andres who told an Argentine program that he had reached the hospital to get information about his daughter, but she had already been discharged

Subscribe to the newsletter

