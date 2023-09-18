An incredible collection of classic cars has been discovered in the US and is believed to be worth millions. The ‘barn find’ was first captured in a video by the YouTubers of Classic Car Rescue. The vehicles were reportedly found in an abandoned and dilapidated building in the United States.

The term ‘barn find’ is not entirely correct in this case because there is no barn visible in the images. The term has evolved to include any automotive find of an abandoned or forgotten nature, and that includes this collection of more than 200 classics crammed into an old warehouse. The title of the video states that it is an old museum, but whatever it is, it is certain that the building contains an impressive collection of classics.

Palms Collection Dordrecht

It is the second major undiscovered collection of this year. The first 'barn find' was in the Netherlands and was owned by the Dutchman Ad Palmen. The hermit from Dordrecht managed to keep his beloved collection of more than 200 cars under the radar for years, until a fire literally made the outside world aware of it. The million-dollar collection was auctioned by Nico Aaldering of The Gallery, although according to the municipality of Dordrecht, this was not entirely fair.

Mustang Shelby

Where the American collection was found is not revealed, for obvious reasons. What is certain is that numerous rare models come to light in the video, which lasts just under nine minutes. For example, two first-generation Camaros can be seen at the beginning, as well as a red Shelby Mustang. This is probably a GT 500 from 1969. Further on is a Shelby GT500 KR convertible from 1968. According to Motor1, an equivalent example was recently auctioned for 205,000 US dollars.

Auburn Boattail Speedster

That may seem like a fair amount, but this number pales in comparison to the two largest treasures in the collection: two Auburn Boattail Speedsters parked in a corner of the hall. A 1935 851 SC Speedster fetched $747,500 at auction earlier this year. It is striking that the owner of the collection was crazy about convertibles. About 80 of them are discussed in the video. We also see many American classics from the 1950s and 1960s and cars from the 1920s and 1930s are also part of the mysterious collection.

Elvis’ limousine?

There are also some European models visible in the images. A Rolls-Royce, for example, and even a fairly modern Mercedes G-Class with a cover draped over it. Also on display: an extended limousine with the license plate “1-Elvis”. It is not clear whether the vehicle really belonged to the King of Rock ‘n Roll, or whether the license plate was merely added to honor the late musician. But even apart from the limousine, the discovered collection is worth millions.

It is not clear what will happen to the cars, but these types of images often surface when the owner of the collection has died and the relatives want to get rid of it. There is therefore a good chance that these models will turn up at a classic auction somewhere during the year.

Watch our automotive and mobility videos below: See also Fluminense and Volta Redonda play for a place in the Carioca final - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO