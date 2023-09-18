«No to the amnesty and yes to the Constitution«. Antonio Garamendi today was categorical in the CEOE’s rejection of a possible pardon measure that would benefit the pro-independence leaders prosecuted for the illegal consultation of October 1, 2017. «Is the amnesty in the Constitution? I do not think so. I say it very clearly,” said the head of the employers’ association at the doors of the PP headquarters, Genoa, where he held a meeting with Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the round of contacts that he opened in the week prior to his investiture – which It will be held on September 26 and 27 in Congress.

Garamendi’s words come just one day after Yolanda Díaz, third vice president of the acting Government, made a call to articulate an amnesty law through “a great agreement” in which social agents are also involved. Specifically, Díaz said that the possible grace measure “can only come from a historic pact, without unilaterality,” and proposed “a broad political and social agreement” that would lead to an organic law, involving unions and businessmen. But the response of the Basque businessman, after meeting with the leader of the PP, aims to nip any speculation in this regard in the bud.

The head of the employers’ association also wanted to make it clear that who they are with “is the Constitution of ’78”, an agreement that he called “fundamental”, and highlight that “Spain is among the 20 best democracies in the world.” But he did launch a political request to both Feijóo and the PSOE: “What we would really like is for the PP and PSOE to sit down and reach agreements, like we do.”

Garamendi’s resounding “no” to the possibility of resetting the counter to zero for those responsible for the 1-0 – as demanded by the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, so that the seven Junts deputies vote in favor of Pedro Sánchez in an eventual investiture – contrasts with the position that the boss of the businessmen adopted when Sánchez granted pardons to the twelve independence leaders imprisoned by the ‘procés’. At that time, the Basque businessman was in favor of a measure that, in Garamendi’s opinion, was going to contribute to pacifying the situation in Catalonia.

Garamendi also met last Friday with Pedro Sánchez so that he could present at the employers’ headquarters the strategic proposal to strengthen the economic security and global leadership of the European Union, of the Spanish presidency of the European Union. A “first-hand” presentation by Sánchez that Garamendi appreciated.