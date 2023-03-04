United States | Media: Fox News has silenced Trump from its programs and provided visibility to other Republicans

Trump’s relations with media mogul Rupert Murdoch have cooled. The Fox channel has offered enormous exposure to Vivek Ramaswamy, a relatively unknown businessman aspiring for the presidency.

of the United States Fox News, the favorite channel of conservatives, has distanced itself significantly from the former president, a Republican to Donald Trumpsays, among other things British newspaper The Guardian.

News site According to the semaphore the channel would have a “soft ban” or a “quiet ban” to interview Trump, who has been a regular on the channel for years and has had a lot to thank Fox for his previous popularity.

A source close to Trump had stated to Semafor’s reporter that the cold attitude towards Trump speaks volumes about how the media mogul who owns Fox Rupert Murdoch currently views the former president: very favorably.

According to the liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America (MMFA), Trump has not been seen on Fox since he announced last November that he would seek the presidency again in the 2024 election. He was last interviewed on Fox’s weekday talk shows in September, when Trump’s friend and informal adviser Sean Hannity invited the former president as his guest.

Donald Trump and Fox anchor Sean Hannity campaigned together in the November 2018 congressional elections in the state of Missouri.

Differential is blatant, for example, to the former UN ambassador who recently announced his presidential candidacy To Nikki Haley. He appeared on Fox shows every day for a week after announcing his candidacy in mid-February.

Fox has given even more publicity to the rich but largely unknown businessman For Vivek Ramaswamy, who on February 21 announced his desire to become the Republican presidential nominee. He has been seen as some kind of mouthpiece against “woketus”, negatively interpreted liberal awakening leaven.

of the MMFA by the son of Indian immigrants, Ramaswamy, 37, has been interviewed by Fox at least 77 times since January of last year. He announced his presidential campaign as a Fox star anchor by Tucker Carlson in the program, and according to the organization, his candidacy can at least partially be considered “engineered by Fox”.

Ramaswamy has spoken on Fox against the “climate religion”, for example. By that he means an excessive focus on actions against climate change.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman running for president, spoke in August at the conservative CPAC event in Dallas, Texas.

Fox has also given a lot of exposure to the governor of Florida To Ron DeSantis, who is currently considered Trump’s most dangerous challenger. DeSantis is in some done with Republicans in surveys was more popular than Trump.

However, DeSantis has not yet declared his candidacy. He missed, for example this week’s conservative convention CPAC. It is because Trump is the main star of the event and DeSantis is still wary of openly challenging the influential former president.

The Hill magazine by In recent weeks, Trump has attacked Fox several times because, for example, the channel has not adequately highlighted how popular Trump is. In Fox’s recent in an opinion poll Trump led DeSantis by 15 percentage points.

“Reminds me of how in 2016 they brought out JEB!” Trump wrote on his own social media channel Truth Social.

He was referring to the governor of Florida in the past years To Jeb Bushwho was rumored to be the 2016 Republican presidential candidate, but was crushed by Trump in the primaries like about fifteen other Republican candidates.

During his 2016 presidential campaign and presidency, Trump was in close symbiosis with Fox. The president often called the channel Fox and Friends – morning program and could talk about almost anything there. Fox star anchor Sean Hannityat least spent a lot of time with Trump in the past.

“Donald Trump and Sean Hannity meet to talk before going to bed,” was the headline New York Magazine his story in 2018. According to the magazine, Trump often called Hannity after his popular show ended: on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The New Yorker magazine told 2019, that the Fox channel would have covered up the breaking news dug up by its reporter at the end of the 2016 election campaign, according to which Trump had had an affair with a porn star by Stephanie Clifford (stage name Stormy Daniels) with.

“Rupert wants Donald Trump to win, so let it be,” the reporter who dug up the news was told as an explanation for why the story was not published.

It later emerged that Trump had an affair with Clifford and that she had been paid $130,000 to keep her mouth shut.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump played golf together in Aberdeen, Scotland in June 2016.

In July The Washington Post magazine told, that Australian-born Murdoch, 91,’s attitude towards Trump has cooled, for example, due to congressional hearings related to the takeover of the congressional building. At the epiphany of 2021, Trump supporters took over the Capitol and tried to overthrow the Democrat Joe Biden electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday of this week, Trump scolded Murdoch with the hard-to-translate term “MAGA Hating Globalist RINO” in his social media rant. Roughly translated, it means a fake Republican who opposes Trump’s great vision of America and acts against the interests of the United States.

Made in spring 2020 A survey by the Pew Research Institute 16 percent of Americans said they consider Fox their main source of information for political and election-related news. 93 percent of them said they were leaning towards the Republican Party. In the same poll, 39 percent of Americans said they got some political news from Fox in the past week.

Murdoch also uses his influence in US politics through his holdings of the New York Post tabloid and The Wall Street Journal business magazine.

When Trump, who lives in Florida, announced his candidacy for the 2024 election in November, the New York Post reported it with a flat headline at the bottom of the front page: “Florida Man Announces.”

The actual writing was a mocking text placed on page 26, which told about a “Florida pensioner” who announced his presidential intentions 720 days before election day.

Correction 4.3. at 07:15: Contrary to what was reported earlier in the article, only 16 percent of Americans consider Fox their main source of information for political and election-related news. Earlier in the article, the number was claimed to be 39. Thirty-nine percent of Americans, in a spring 2020 poll, had gotten some political news from Fox in the past week.