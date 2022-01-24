The pandemic distanced several artists from the stages and the public continues to await the arrival of their favorite singers. This is the case of Myriam Hernandez, the Chilean singer that we have been waiting to hear live for many years.

Myriam Hernández, one of the most important artists in America, will perform in Peru this May 8 celebrating Mother’s Day at Plaza Arena, located in the Jockey Club. The interpreter of “El hombre que yo amo” and “Huele a Peligro” will give us an advance on her new album Sinergia, which will be released at the end of this year.

Ticket sales will take place at the Canout theater box office, located at 4550 Petit Thouars Avenue, in the Miraflores district. Fans can attend from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. by presenting the buyer’s national identity document (DNI), with a KN95 mask or double mask, and the vaccination card with the first two doses.

Likewise, tickets can also be purchased virtually through the page entranceya.com. The tour proposes different areas for listeners and the prices are as follows:

Ticket prices for the Myriam Hernández concert. Photo: Tickets already.

Synergy, the new album by Myriam Hernández

After 10 years without recording an album, Myriam Hernandez presented the start of the Sinergia Tour in 2021, the same one that was very well received in each country. The singer mixed different themes, such as romance, reflection and empowering messages for women, to make her audience feel identified with the lyrics of each song.

Finally, in an interview for Hola TV, the singer announced that her daughter Myriam Isidora is participating as a model in the video clip “Hasta aqui”. It would be the first time he works with his daughter.