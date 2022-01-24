Monday, January 24, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, January 24

January 24, 2022
in Sports
NBA

NBA.

First B, African Cup, Australian Open.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
7:40 p.m.: First B, Quindío vs. Bogota

STAR +
11am: African Cup of Nations, Guinea vs. Gambia
2 pm: Cameroon vs. Comoros

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
3pm: Spanish football, Almeria vs. Eibar
9pm: NBA, Utah vs. phoenix

ESPN
7pm: Australian Open day

NBA
channel 675
8pm: Chicago vs. Oklahoma

channel 676
8pm: Indiana vs. New Orleans

sports

