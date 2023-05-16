Myanmar | Several Rohingya Muslims killed in Cyclone Mocha

Mocha is the strongest cyclone experienced in the Bay of Bengal in more than a decade. There is inaccurate information about the number of dead.

Several members of the Rohingya community have been killed in the western parts of Myanmar in Cyclone Mocha. The local aid organization and the local media Myanmar Now report on the matter.

Local residents and the Partners organization operating in the Rakhine region told the news agency Reuters that the cyclone has caused enormous destruction and several people have died.

According to local sources of the Myanmar Now news website, at least 22 people have been killed in the Rohingya Muslim community. A local resident told Reuters that up to 100 Rohingyas had died. According to the resident, help had not yet arrived.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday in the border areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar, where nearly a million Rohingya refugees live in camps.

About 400,000 people were evacuated ahead of the storm in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

On Monday evening, the AFP news agency reported that at least 29 people had died as a result of the cyclone. Several people were missing.

The head of a Rohingya camp told AFP that 24 people had been killed in Khaung Doke Kar in western Myanmar. He comments anonymously because he fears the junta’s revenge.

Myanmar state media reported three deaths on Monday. On Tuesday, the state media no longer mentioned the victims, but did mention the leader of the junta Min Aung Hlaing having visited Sittwe, which suffered from bad destruction, to assess the damage and give instructions.

According to an earlier statement by the junta, more than 800 houses and 14 hospitals or health centers had been damaged across the country.

Due to communication problems, the UN has not yet been able to make an overall assessment of the destruction, but according to it, the refugee camps have suffered significant damage. According to the UN, even thousands of people are in need of help.