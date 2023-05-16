President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will sign this Tuesday (15) three new decrees that aim to increase the strength of transparency and expand access to public information. Over the past year, the petista criticized the Bolsonaro government for trying to hide news from the Planalto, such as the 100-year secrecy on various subjects.

The documents will authorize the creation of the CTICC (Council for Transparency, Integrity and Combating Corruption). The actions will be presented by Lula alongside the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinícius de Carvalho.

The President of the Republic and the Minister will participate in the event “Transparency and Access to Information: Challenges for a New Decade”. The commitment will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Freedom of Information Act.

In addition, one of the decrees will give new meaning to the text of the Freedom of Information Act. The objective is to provide greater transparency and agility so that the population knows how the government has been using public money. The collegiate will replace the current Council for Public Transparency and Combating Corruption (CTPCC), which is an advisory body of the CGU, whose purpose is to debate and suggest improvement measures in relation to these issues.

According to the CGU, the decree should expand the participation of civil society and update the composition of the council members. Details will be presented during the ceremony.

On the occasion, Lula will also update the decree that regulates LAI and sign a decree that creates the System of Integrity, Transparency and Access to Information and the Policy of Transparency and Access to Information of the Federal Public Administration.