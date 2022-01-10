Myanmar | A military junta sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison in Myanmar

The imprisonment came from three different charges.

Myanmar a military junta court has convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin from three criminal charges to four years in prison.

According to a source who commented on the case to the AFP news agency, Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of charges related to the illegal importation and possession of radiotelephone equipment. The third allegation concerned a breach of coronary virus regulations.

76 years old Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested when the generals staged a coup 1. February last year. This ended a short period of democracy in the country of Southeast Asia.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged several times. Last year, he had already served one four-year prison sentence, which has since been commuted to two. That’s when the verdict came for violating coronary virus restrictions and inciting disorder, a spokesman for the military junta told AFP.