‘My name is’ It has become a complete success in Colombia. After the casting and selection of the best, now the participants rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In its 28th chapter, broadcast last Tuesday, September 5, the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno were demanding with the presentation of the nine contestants. After evaluating them, Jessie Uribe, Alejandra Guzman and Vicente Fernandez They went to sentencing night. Along these lines, after much preparation, the jury appointed Vicente Fernández and Alejandra Guzmán to leave the competition.

‘My name is’ 2023 LIVE, chapter 29: minute by minute Vicente Fernández leaves the competition Vicente was grateful for the opportunity to be eliminated from the competition. Alejandra Guzmán leaves the competition Alejandra Guzmán is eliminated from ‘My name is’. Vicente Fernández earns everyone’s applause Vicente Fernández won positive comments from the jury. Lucha Villa conquers the stage Lucha Villa enters and captivates the public and the jury. Blssd is on stage, will he convince the jury? Blssd gives everything on stage to not be eliminated. Raphael sings ‘How are you doing without me’ Raphael convinces the jury with the interpretation of ‘How are you doing without me’ See also Relive the 35th gala of Yo me llamo Colombia Paulina Rubio enchanted with “I loved you so much” César asked that he not exert so much force, but that he has improved a lot. Espinoza Paz sings “I stopped loving you” Espinoza Paz sings ‘I stopped loving you’. Will he be able to convince the jury? Alejandra Guzmán does not convince Amparo Amparo maintains that Alejandra Guzmán is out of tune. She sang: “I’m not going by train.” Joe Arroyo sweeps the stage Joe Arroyo takes into account the school’s comment of ‘My name is’. Alejandro Fernández enters the stage The impersonator of the Mexican singer sings ‘Estos celos’ on the stage of ‘Yo me llamo’. Alejandra Guzman resigns The impersonator of Alejandra Guzmán sent a message to ‘My name is’ and announced her resignation: “There are purely personal things that do not allow me to be here,” she said. How to watch Caracol TV Play? If you want to watch Caracol TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program ‘My name is’, these are the channels you should tune to. It should be noted that they belong to different operators. See also Rowi Prieto: the Peruvian from the series 'Antics of the bad girl' DirecTV: channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006 You: channel 5. What time to see ‘My name is’ in other countries? If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode of ‘My name is’, check the schedules that we present below: Mexico: 7:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. Chili: 9:00 p.m. USA: 9:00 p.m. Spain: 3:00 a.m. What time to see ‘Yo me llamo’ in Colombia? Every episode of the new season of the show ‘My name is’ will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Noticias Caracol’. if you are from Colombiayou can see the imitation reality from the 8:00 p.m.

