The Madrid municipality of Sevilla La Nueva, located to the southwest of the Community, has opened a modern health center, shiny, spotless, perfect, with the star presence of the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The leader of the Madrid PP appeared there this Tuesday, proud, before facilities that have cost 4.4 million euros and that began their real activity on July 31 and took the opportunity to muddle through in the face of the main criticism she receives about the attention primary: the template has been reinforced. According to the president, “six more professionals have joined” to form a team of 22 professionals. According to the workers themselves, present there, that promise has not yet been fulfilled. And, what is even worse, the new center has arrived to replace the old one, not to add one more to a municipality with 10,000 inhabitants. This situation is not new and it extends to every corner of the Community of Madrid, as reported by the unions: new works take time to arrive, sometimes even decades, and when they do, they do not have enough staff. From now on, yes, non-EU doctors will be able to work in the Madrid region without having to have Spanish nationality.

More information

According to the Madrid Health Service, as of July 31, there were 14,001 employees in Primary Care, including health and emergency personnel. management. These are 300 less than in July 2022, 800 less than in July 2021, and almost the same as in July 2020.

The General Secretary of the Madrid doctors’ union Amyts, Dr. Ángela Fernández, estimates that there is a deficit of 20% of family doctors and 30% of paediatricians. The Community has had an average of 656 pediatricians in primary care in 2023, when in previous years it has had up to 900. “The most affected by the lack of personnel are the municipalities of the south and the southwest,” she recounts.

The Community of Madrid is aware of the problem of the lack of doctors. For this reason, after inaugurating the center of Sevilla La Nueva, the Administration has published this Wednesday the order so that non-EU doctors can provide their services in deficit specialties in Madrid such as family medicine and pediatrics. “They will be exempted from the nationality requirement for three years,” Ayuso herself specified at the center’s inauguration.

The president of the Madrid Official College of Physicians (ICOMEN), Dr. Manuel Martínez-Sellés, believes that the “palliative” strategy is correct for expanding staff and that “there are even other autonomous communities that are taking similar measures”. But he stresses that it is still necessary to make “more permanent and profound changes” such as improving financial remuneration and lowering ratios. Regarding community doctors, he acknowledges that there is a problem to retain them. “They go to France, the United Kingdom, Portugal or Germany because there are better working conditions,” he says.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Health unions like Amyts are concerned about the future of the measure. “Two classes of doctors are created, some with all the rights and others that will only have them for three years. What will happen next with non-EU citizens?” questions the General Secretary of Amyts. It recognizes that the improvement of primary care includes having more doctors, but insists that it is key to improve working conditions, as they had already demanded in 2022, when they presented allegations to the draft law of the Community that exempted non-EU citizens from the nationality requirement.

Inmaculada Martín, head of Primary Care at UGT Madrid admits, yes, that “it is always good news when they open a center. But when they are built, maintenance leaves a lot to be desired and some are missing doctors. The buildings do not heal, the professionals heal, ”she laments. In 2023, the Community has 435 primary care assistance devices, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Health Centers, specifically, 263 in 2022; in 2013 there were 262, according to data from the Ministry. “They do not increase, but the new ones replace the old ones, as is the case now in Sevilla La Nueva,” adds Martín.

Despite the deficits that the primary care system has, in Sevilla la Nueva everything was good words. Asensio Martínez (PP), the mayor of that municipality, recognized at the inauguration that this was “a dream of years”. The project was announced in 2017was tendered in 2020, construction began in January 2021 and was completed in March 2023. The Community had planned that the opening would be in May, but it took three more months.

The promised reinforcements consisted of a doctor, a nurse, an administrator, a midwife, a dentist and a dental hygienist, according to information from the Community of Madrid itself. The midwife will arrive on September 15 from the center of Navalcarnero and will attend only on Fridays in Sevilla La Nueva. The other five have been requested, but have not yet arrived, as this newspaper verified at the health center. The municipal councilor for Health, Covadonga Atucha, has stated that “they will gradually be incorporated between September and October”.

In other words, the new equipment works today with 16 professionals, the same number that was in the old clinic. There are five family doctors, five nursing professionals, two pediatricians, a TCAE (nursing assistant care technician) and three administrative assistants to care for the patients of Sevilla La Nueva and to support the municipalities of Villanueva de Perales and Villamantilla .

From the CC OO Health Federation they comment that this is an example of the lack of primary care personnel in the Community. “Professionals retire and are not replaced. There are not enough paediatricians who want to work in Madrid either because there are not adequate conditions”, adds a spokeswoman, who adds that taking staff to work in more than one center is overloading and increases waiting list times.

In the case of Sevilla La Nueva, the municipal councilors Carmen Flores (PSOE) and Miguel Yeguas (Más Madrid) had demanded that the center begin to function with the full staff and with more services, taking into account that the new building has six times More space than the old one. “It’s very beautiful physically, but today not all the doctors they promised are there and we still don’t have a 24-hour emergency service,” says Flores. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which time it attends emergencies. Flores explains that outside of these hours and on weekends, the inhabitants of the municipality must go to the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital in Móstoles or the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda, approximately 20 minutes away by car.

The same was requested by several neighbors this Tuesday from the president of the Community, who stood at the entrance with some of them. “Just one thing. More emergency doctors, please,” an older man told him after an effusive greeting. Another group of neighbors, who prefer not to say his name, sat happily in the waiting room on the ground floor of the center. “Not a point of comparison with the previous one,” said one of them. And she joked: “I hope to come soon, I need it.” Shortly after, she confirmed that not everything was good news, since, for now, if she needed an emergency service at night or on the weekend, she would have to go to Móstoles. “But come on, it’s just opened. Little by little we will see how it looks ”, she conceded.

Yeguas adds that a physiotherapy service was promised but did not arrive either. A promotional video of the town hall released in 2021 announced that there would be physiotherapy on the first floor of the center, but the specialty did not appear at the opening. In the notices of the center, the notice for ‘Physiotherapy consultations’ in room 011 has been covered with a tape.

A tape covers the word ‘Physiotherapy’ on one of the guidance tables of the new health center in Seville La Nueva

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.