‘Yo me llama’ has become a success in Colombia. After the casting and selection of the best, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In episode 37, broadcast this Monday, September 18, the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno was demanding with the presentation of each contestant. After evaluating them, Alejandro Fernández, Diomedes and Angela Aguilar went to elimination night. In addition, Daddy Yankee was chosen as the best of the night.

‘My name is’ by Caracol TV LIVE [18 de septiembre]: relive the best of the program The program is over! ‘My name is’ returns to their homes next Tuesday, September 19. Daddy Yankee is the best of the night The Artificial Intelligence of ‘Yo me llama’ chose Daddy Yankee as the best of the night and chose a bust that had a prize of 5 million pesos. Three participants went to elimination night Alejandro Fernández, Diomedes and Angela Aguilar went to elimination night and will have to demonstrate with effort their desire to stay in ‘Yo me llama’. Raphael sings ‘How I love you’ The impersonator of the ‘song monster’ sang ‘How I love you’. Amparo asks him to work on the expressions again. Daddy Yankee gets emotional after singing ‘Mírame’ “Today I allow you those tears of emotion,” said César after the impersonator’s presentation. ‘You were firm in this song, tonight your name is Daddy Yankee,’ he continued. See also A gang that stole almost 80,000 euros falls in arcades in Archena, Abarán, Cieza and Mazarrón Photo: Caracol TV Alejandro Fernández sings ‘Mátalas’ Alejandro Fernández received applause from the audience when singing ‘Mátalas’. “He looks more and more alike,” Amparo said. Gilberto Santa Rosa sings ‘A Lot of Stars’ The Gilberto Santa Rosa impersonator seeks to convince the jury by singing ‘A Lot of Stars’. Photo: Caracol TV Angela Aguilar captivates the jury The Angela Aguilar impersonator sang ‘Cucurrucucu paloma’ for the audience and the jury of ‘Yo me llama’. Her feedback to her was positive. Photo: Caracol TV My name is 2023 LIVE: how to watch Shakira’s presentation? Viewers from Colombia will be able to watch the imitation program ‘Yo me llama’ for FREE through the Caracol TV signal. For citizens abroad, they can follow the program through La República Entretenimiento. My name is 2023 LIVE: who was eliminated last day? Blssd, Lucha Villa and Petrona Ramírez were eliminated from the last edition of ‘Yo me llama’. My name is 2023 LIVE: who is performing today? This day is preparing something big for the public. So far Shakira, Diomedes and Angela Aguilar are performing. Who else will surprise viewers? See also What happened between Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro?: the truth of this alleged rivalry Diomedes had positive feedback Diomeses was congratulated by the jury. However, Amparo asks that she practice on the treble so that she does not go into shouting. Photo: Caracol TV Shakira enters the stage with ‘Suerte’ Shakira broke the stage with ‘Suerte’. The jury was delighted with her presentation. Photo: Caracol TV What time to watch ‘My name is’? In Colombia, viewers will be able to watch the program starting at 8:00 pm, for citizens from abroad, it can be seen at these times according to the country of origin: Mexico: 7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am

What is ‘My name is 2023’ about?

‘My name is’ It is one of the most popular televised singing contests in Colombia, since it is an original format that has captivated more than one viewer. This program tries to give the opportunity to those who have the talent to imitate recognized artists. It should be noted that, as several episodes pass, we seek to find the best of the season.

Where to watch ‘My name is 2023’ LIVE?

Viewers from Colombia they will be able to see the imitation program ‘My name is’ by way of FREE through the signal TV snail.

At what time and when to watch ‘Yo me llama 2023’ Colombia?

Every episode of the new season of the show ‘My name is’ will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News’.

If you are from Colombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the 8.00 pm If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

‘My name is 2023’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

If you want to see Snail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program ‘My name is’These are the channels that you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to different operators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5.

Who are the juries of ‘My name is 2023’?

The judges of ‘My name is 2023’ are César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Buenowho become more demanding with the contestants in each episode of the reality show.