In 2007, Nickelodeon produced “iCarly”, a series that would become the favorite of thousands of viewers around the world. With Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor, and Noah Munck of protagonists, this fiction was on the air for only five years, a time that allowed it to consolidate itself as one of the most viewed.

Over the years, there was much talk of a new season, but it would not be until 2021 that Paramount Plus announced that it had a reboot of the series ready. With most of the cast returning to their characters, the only one who would not return would be Sam Puckett, a role played by McCurdy. With the release of her biography, the actress talked about why she did not agree to return to television.

“I’m glad my mom died”, the revealing book by Jennette McCurdy

Before her memoir hit stores on August 9, the former actress reflected with Entertainment Tonight on her complicated relationship with her mother, Debra McCurdy, and how she was living under her strict power the entire time she was a part of “ icarly”.

“It was something I’ve wanted to tell for a long time,” McCurdy said of his book’s title. “I am really happy. If she were alive, all of this would still be trapped inside me. Every major decision in my life would not have been possible,” he shared.

Cover of Jennette McCurdy’s book: “I’m glad my mom died” (I’m glad my mom died, in Spanish). Photo: Jennette McCurdy/Instagram

Jennette McCurdy explains why she’s not in the ‘iCarly’ reboot

At another point, McCurdy talked about “iCarly” and his friendship with Miranda Cosgrove. In her memoir, the 30-year-old revealed her first impression of her co-star.

“I was walking alone to pick up food from a nearby restaurant every day, alone! How was that possible? She knew so many artists, but Mom wouldn’t let me listen to them because she said that music might make me want to ‘do bad things,’” McCurdy writes. “Mom warned me not to get too close to Miranda because ‘she didn’t believe in God’”he added.

Despite the mother’s refusal, McCurdy and Cosgrove became great friends, a friendship they maintain to this day and that served to talk about the “iCarly” reboot.

“She called me to be a part of the new series, but I told her I wasn’t coming back. She even told me that ‘the pay was good’. There are things more valuable than money. My mental health and happiness come first. We ended our conversation, promised to stay in touch, and hung up,” McCurdy recalled.

Nickelodeon reportedly offered $300,000 to former “iCarly” star to cover up abuse

Photo: Composite LR/Jennette McCurdy/Facebook/iCarly

Vanity Fair magazine released a passage from Jeannette McCurdy’s biography where she accuses “The Creator” of making her drink alcohol at the age of 18 and committing other abuses of power. One of her managers told her, “They’re giving you $300,000 and all they want you to do is never talk publicly about your Nickelodeon experience. McCurdy writes that her boss was referring to experiences specifically related to The Creator.”