The A7 between the Frisian Joure and Sneek will remain closed in both directions indefinitely. This is because a piece of road surface, near Uitwellingerga, has been pushed up by the groundwater. The damage is so great that no more traffic can cross it, reports reports Rijkswaterstaat Friday. Recovery may take several months.

The road was closed on Wednesday because part of the road surface in the Princess Margriet tunnel rose, creating a kind of threshold. The asphalt has also broken in several places and is crumbling.

A day later it became clear that groundwater had caused the damage. Part of the tunnel trough has risen due to the pressure of the water. A tunnel trough is a concrete trough that is lower than the environment and is not closed at the top. The tunnel trough again consists of several pieces, called tunnel sections, which remain in place thanks to ground anchors. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is “very likely” that some of these ground anchors have broken off due to the pressure.

During previous inspections in the tunnel, Rijkswaterstaat never came across any damage to ground anchors or the tunnel trough. In the coming period, Rijkswaterstaat will check all anchors in the tunnel and repair the damage. Depending on what they encounter, that will take several months. To prevent the asphalt from rising even further in the meantime, 1,700 large plastic bags filled with sand have been placed on the road surface. These must provide counter pressure.