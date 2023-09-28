Sergey Lyadzhin became technical director of VKontakte

Sergey Lyadzhin has joined the VKontakte team and will take the position of technical director. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

In his new position, Lyajin will develop technologies and development processes for the social network. He will also have to build the company’s technological vision, formulate a strategy and develop VKontakte’s own technologies.

Sergey Lyadzhin has been developing high-load systems for more than 15 years. From 2013 to 2018, he was responsible for the development of several areas of Yandex search infrastructure and led the development team, then became director of Yandex personal services. Until 2013, Lyadzhin worked at DevExperts, specializing in the development of software products for complex automation of brokerage, exchange and financial activities.

In July, it was reported that VKontakte General Director Marina Krasnova, as well as VK Vice President of Technology and Development and VKontakte Technical Director Alexander Tobol would leave their posts to pursue their own project.