This Saturday, March 18, the 24th episode of the sixth season of the anime of My Hero Academiathe 137th of the entire series, and Ochaco Uraraka played a prominent role.

This installment of the animated adaptation of Bones has the name of ‘The claim of a minor’ and continues Izuku Midoriya’s meeting with UA Academy Class 1-A

At the end of said episode, Deku’s classmates convinced him to go back to school to recover and take refuge.

However, some of the people sheltering in the facilities of this center of knowledge did not agree. All because Midoriya is targeted by All For One, the most fearsome villain in the series.

This character dispatched several criminals to capture Izuku Midoriya and bring him before him. So he could take away the gift of One For All. So Deku is in great danger, and it’s something that is now known to the public.

Fountain: Bones.

So Ochaco Uraraka used a loudspeaker to deliver an emotional speech on the latest episode of My Hero Academia in favor of Izuku Midoriya. It is what you can see in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note.

It is in this way that she seeks to change public perception. Some people have lost faith in heroes, while others search for a new symbol of peace. So Uraraka’s words are very helpful.

What powers does Ochaco Uraraka have in My Hero Academia?

The main power that Ochaco Uraraka has in My Hero Academia It’s Zero Gravity. It is through this that he can manipulate objects so that they float; this applies to herself, allowing her to fly through the air.

Over time she has created various battle techniques that allow her to take advantage of this gift. If she gets to touch an object or person she can make her start to float and that allows her to manipulate it in various ways.

Fountain: Bones.

When Uraraka used her power it made her nauseated. But now he doesn’t suffer so much; she has more control over herself.

He is now able to pick up and throw objects as if they were projectiles, although he can also use them for defensive purposes.

The more the series progresses Ochaco Uraraka takes advantage of her gift. But she has also trained a lot in terms of self defense and now she is a good hand-to-hand combatant.

