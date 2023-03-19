Manchester City thrashed again and this time Burnley was the victim of Pep’s men. 13 goals in two games and 5 consecutive games leaving a clean sheet confirm the great state of form of Manchester City. Now they play two weeks of national team break, in which Pep hopes not to lose any money since he has all the players in the squad before facing a series of fundamental games for the ‘citizens’ season. These are the next 5 matches for Manchester City:
With the quarter-finals of the FA Cup over, Manchester City turns all its attention to the Premier League. The first litmus test to stay hooked on the fight for the title is against Klopp’s Liverpool. The first league match was against Liverpool by the minimum, but the last match between the two was for Manchester City in the EFL Cup.
Later, City visit the bottom of the Premier League after a week without a game. This is the easiest game, on paper, of the 5 that Manchester City has to play, so knowing Pep Guardiola you can expect a lot of rotations to get the entire squad ready and rest the starters.
After three straight games in English competitions, the Champions League returns. Once the draw for the quarterfinals has been made, Guardiola’s team will have to face off against Bayern Munich. One of the two favorites to win this Champions League, will stay in the quarterfinals.
On April 16, City receives Leicester in what seems to be a great game, since Pep’s men need to add to follow Arsenal and Leicester have to get away from the relegation zone, and it is also a game that is usually tied no matter the position of each team.
A week after the first leg in England, City visit the Allianz Arena in Germany to try to clinch a place in the Champions League semi-finals. The three strongest teams remaining in the draw have fallen on the same side of the draw, so the road to the final looks very close for everyone.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
04-01-2023
|
13:30 Spain, 07:30 Mexico, 09:30 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
southampton
|
04-09-2023
|
15:00 Spain, 09:00 Mexico, 11:00 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
11-04-2023
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Plus
|
Leicester City
|
15-04-2023
|
18:30 Spain, 11:30 Mexico, 13:30 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
04-19-2023
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Plus
