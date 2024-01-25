My Hero Academia it is loved for its heroes, but also for its many “villains” who, despite being the villains of the series, cannot help but excite us and sometimes push us to root for them. Among all, the crazy Toga Himiko is one of the most appreciated, even in the world of cosplay. Now, we can see the Toga Himiko cosplay realized by Saraiwazawa.

Saraiwazawa offers us a cosplay of Toga Himiko with her classic school outfit. Obviously, the “villain” holds the knife, one of her typical weapons. Let's remember that her power, or Quirk if you prefer, is linked to blood: if she ingests it, she can transform into the person to whom that blood belongs. However, cosplay also manages to recreate that perfectly mix of sweetness and madness that distinguishes Toga Himiko.

What do you think of the Toga Himiko cosplay made by Saraiwazawa?