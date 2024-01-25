Data from the National Treasury show that the country had expenses of 1.61% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product)

Brazil spent 1.61% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021 on courts of justice. This percentage is the highest among 53 countries, according to the National Treasury. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 1 MB).

The country is well above the international average, of 0.37% of GDP. The top 3 for most spending on the functionality and structure of the Judiciary is made up of Costa Rica (1.54%) and El Salvador (1.27%).

Expenses include those related to the remuneration of public employees, such as daycare assistance, housing assistance and salaries. Of the 53 nations, Treasury published data for 37 selected countries. Read below:

While Brazil spends 1.61% of GDP on courts of justice, the 37 countries have an average of 0.4%. Advanced economies, 0.3%. And emerging economies, 0.5%.

Brazil spent 3.03% of GDP in 2021 on “public order and security“, which includes the courts of Justice. Brazil spent more than the average for Latin America (2.67%), emerging economies (2.3%), G20 (2.01%) and advanced economies (1.64%).

Despite having the highest proportion, spending on police services is 1.1% of GDP, below the average for emerging countries (1.2%). Brazil is also the leader in expenditure on prison establishments, with 0.2% of GDP.