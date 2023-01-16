As more develops My Hero Academia in narrative, the definitive end of the franchise is closer, this is due to the number of deaths of important characters in the saga. And now, while there’s a partial break after a certain fight, it seems that bad guys like all for one they have no intention of letting everything return to the time of peace.

In the most recent chapters it is revealed that his next step will be to free his real body from the prison of Tartarus. This after a mass breakout in which he freed all the villains locked up in Japan’s many prisons, declaring that his true plan is to wreak more havoc on the world and become a true demon lord ruling it.

This whole sequence. 🔥 They gave AFO the same Dabi treatment this episode. This has me excited for similar tonal scenes in upcoming episodes like Deku vs Nagant & maybe even Shigaraki pulling up on Star; IF they do it.#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/y8YAJDTP3C —Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 14, 2023

In episode 128 of My Hero Academia be seen all for one moving forward with his plan to win over as many potential villains as possible. After destroying prisons all over Japan, he declares to spinner and to the surviving members of the League of Villains who need time for the body to fully heal after their fight against the heroes.

Now what he wants is world domination, something that Deku and his friends are going to try to stop him.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: My Hero Academia is showing that the final end is near, so we can see that the sentence that Deku gives us in the first episode will finally be fulfilled, in which we will know how he becomes the greatest hero of all.