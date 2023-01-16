David Ospina will undergo surgery and Al Nassr would lead to a historic replacement

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ospina signed for two years.
Ospina signed for two years.
The player travels to Spain to undergo surgery on Tuesday after his elbow injury.
January 16, 2023, 02:31 PM
The injury of David Ospina last weekend, in the match that his team, the al-nassr, a goalless draw against Al Shabab, in the Saudi Arabian League, set off the alarms of the Colombian National Team and also those of his club.
According to the medical report delivered by Al Nassr, Ospina suffered a fracture in one of the bones in his right elbow and will initially have about six weeks of disability.
Al Nassr confirms David Ospina surgery in Spain
Now, the club reported that Ospina will travel to Spain to undergo surgery and thus accelerate the recovery process with a view to the end of the season and a possible start of the South American qualifying round in March.
For this reason, the new team of Cristiano Ronaldo He is moving to find a new goalkeeper and the man they are targeting is an old acquaintance of the Portuguese.
According to information from the Spanish newspaper Marca, the chosen goalkeeper would be the Costa Rican Kaylor Navas. “Al Nassr is negotiating the immediate incorporation of Navas to what is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team,” says the outlet.
In addition, the Arab team hopes to close the deal, taking into account that, during the week, PSG will be visiting Riyadh, to play a friendly game with players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
Navas, 36, has been at PSG since the 2019-20 season, but in the current season he has not played for a minute in Ligue 1, displaced by the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
January 16, 2023, 02:31 PM
