The sixth season of My Hero Academia began adapting the final arc of the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. However, this installment is about to end, although it should be noted that after the losses of the last episodes, it reveals an increasingly overwhelming environment, but it also allowed us to see warmer moments such as the return of Deku to the Academy.

With the sixth season in its last chapters, it came out a promotion in which we can see the hopeless and cold environment that our heroes livehowever, they prepare to mobilize again:

The sixth season of My Hero Academia introduced us to Dark Deku and his uncompromising position. However, now that everything is “back to normal”, after the fight against Tomura Shigaraki and Paranormal Liberation Front, which was fought in the first part of the season, we will be able to see how the heroes try to restore themselves in every way.

Right nowall heroes seek their place in the world, especially All Might, after the bad position in which they were left before society due to the “incapacities and limitations” they had when facing the villains.

The final episode of the sixth season of My Hero Academia It is titled “No Man Is an Island”. It’s a beautiful reference to the latest events of Dark Deku. Now all our heroes understand that they will have to work together until the end, while cementing the heroics in a new, friendlier and more balanced format.

It seems that the students still have a long road to recovery.

Where to see My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission?

You can see the latest movie in the saga on Prime Video. However, all seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll.

