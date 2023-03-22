According to the Minister of Racial Equality, black people will need to have at least 30% of the positions in commission or function

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, cried this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) when announcing a decree from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) which will reserve 30% of vacancies in commissioned positions or functions for black people. These posts are those occupied temporarily by public employees appointed by authority. The announcement was made during an event to launch a package of measures for racial equality at the Planalto Palace. The decree was signed by Lula during the ceremony.