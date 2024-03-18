Hi-Fi Rush was without a doubt one of the last year's big gaming surprises: the (until recently) fast-paced Xbox exclusive, thanks to its huge success among critics and the public, now also arrives on other platforms, giving us an adventure not to be missed. We had the chance to play Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and, in this review, we intend to report the main strengths and weaknesses of the title, but above all check whether the technical quality seen on Xbox has been well translated even on its rival direct platform.

Rhythm, color and the right dose of irony

Let's start immediately with a general overview of the game for the unfortunate few who have not previously had the opportunity to get their hands on it. Hi-Fi Rush it is a markedly title hack and slash with a good dose of rhythm in the blood that makes it in all respects a hybrid with a rhythm game. We impersonate Chaia rather naive young man who loves music madly, so much so that he even takes his MP3 player with him to the headquarters of the Armstrong Project, a program promoted by an important company for the construction of cybernetic arts.

Due to a series of misunderstandings, during the operation that will allow Chai to have a new and futuristic robotic arm, his mp3 player ends nestled in his chest. This causes it to be considered a “defective piece” which, risking putting the company in a bad light, must be eliminated.

The plot of Hi-Fi Rush is very simple and rather zany: the characters are few but well characterized, the dialogues are well written and are full of humor, just as the comical situations in which the various characters are destined to find themselves during the adventure are well created.

Unfortunately the title it is not particularly long-livedwe are definitely under 20 hours to complete the campaign, but we found the story long enough and never verbose in its unfolding.

The gameplay of Hi-Fi Rush, as previously indicated, turns out to be a bizarre but decidedly successful hybrid: our task will be to take out hordes of angry robots by ensuring that our attacks go in time with the background music in order to generate spectacular combos. However, one aspect that did not fully satisfy us concerns the variety of bosses (but also gods enemies in general): not very original in design and also in fighting style.

In summary, the gameplay of Hi-Fi Rush is fun and not boring, thanks also to the possibility of unlocking new combos within our base of operations. A longer main campaign would have risked to render the title excessively repetitive: we understand even better, in short, the choice of the development team.

The elements we talked about in the review published last year are countless and, although it is a particularly faithful porting, we feel the need to repeat ourselves regarding praise for the dubbing booth: all the characters are dubbed in Italian with charisma and great energy.

Another element that is certainly worthy of a new honorable mention is the artistic style as a whole: both the soundtrack (an essential element for the gameplay) and the graphic style are extremely in line with the type of experience that the title intends to offer: joy, color and fun are the three key words to describe the mood of Hi- Fi Rush, and the artistic side also suggests it to us.

But let's get to the point…

The reason you are reading this review is probably not to find out if Hi-Fi Rush is a good game, you already know that, but rather to understand if the title in its PS5 version manages to be competitive. The answer is absolutely affirmative.

Hi-Fi Rush is a technical gem both in its original version and on PS5, presenting practically zero bugs, glitches or other types of technical problems. The fluidity of the game satisfied us from every point of view: we are talking about a textbook porting, no doubt about it.