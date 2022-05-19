Fans of My Hero Academia I’m looking forward to the fifth season of the anime. To keep them company in the meantime, at least, there are the many cosplays based on the immense cast of the series. One of the favorite characters is Camie and, now, notagaincosplay offers us his own camie cosplay.

Camie is a student of a rival academy to the main protagonists of My Hero Academia. The character is portrayed as a bit of a wimp and a bit crude, all hidden behind her sweet and attractive aspect. This Camie cosplay by notagaincosplays is a new version of last year’s first attempt at cosplay. In fact, you can see a comparison between the new one (blue background) and the old one (red background).

If you are a fan of Camie and My Hero Academia, then you should see missbricosplay’s Camie cosplay is hot but ready for action. How not to mention daynestorm’s Camie cosplay is a 1: 1 copy. Here also wrath_fay’s Camie cosplay has all the details in the right place. We close the list of suggestions with the candylion.cos Camie cosplay is a one-to-one copy.

Tell us, what do you think of the camie cosplay made by notagaincosplays? Was the character of My Hero Academia made in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?