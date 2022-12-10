Markus Braun, 53, presided over his meteoric rise at Wirecard from humble beginnings to one of Germany’s big banking beasts. Financiers and politicians alike were dazzled by Wirecard’s success until its equally spectacular collapse into ignominy.

The setting for Thursday’s trial will be a maximum security courtroom at Stadelheim prison in Munich. Mr. Braun, who was the CEO of Wirecard, is being held in the prison on remand and denies any wrongdoing.

Two other former executives are also on trial. Oliver Bellenhaus headed Wirecard’s Dubai branch while Stephan von Erffa was in charge of accounting. They risk several years in prison if convicted.

Designed for the trials of suspected terrorists or mafia members, the courtroom is 5 meters deep, with a bomb-proof ceiling. A dramatic setting that undoubtedly fits a case that has shaken Germany’s political and financial establishment to its core.

One man who is not in the dock is Wirecard’s former chief operating officer. When the extent of the scandal surrounding the payments giant emerged in June 2020, Jan Marsalek was gone.

Considered Markus Braun’s number two, he soon became the most wanted German and is also on the list of Europol’s most wantedsuspected of committing fraud between commercial gangs.

He is believed to have fled to an airport south of Vienna before flying to Belarus on a private jet. The latest reports place him in Russia, although the Moscow government has rejected allegations that he has close ties with its security services.

Wirecard: Rise and Fall

Wirecard started in 1999 in a suburb of Munich. The company processed online credit card payments, primarily for gambling and pornography sites, before branching out into banking, issuing credit and debit cards. In a world where cashless payments were becoming king, Wirecard was ideally positioned to dominate.

In 2005, it was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and in 2018, it joined the Dax 30 index of leading German blue-chip companies, outperforming Commerzbank in the process. Its shares rose to €140 and its value reached €24 billion.

It was considered a German success story and Angela Merkel, who was chancellor at the timeeven lobbied on Wirecard’s behalf during a 2019 visit to China, where the company wanted to buy a business.

All was not well behind the scenes. There had already been reports in the Financial Times questioning Wirecard’s figures. Then, in 2016, an unnamed research firm made allegations linking Wirecard to money laundering and fraud.

Wirecard deflected allegations from investors and journalists, and German financial authorities backed them up. FT reporter Dan McCrum has come under fire from the company for writing articles about it.

In early 2019 the company dismissed as defamatory a report from the FT that the bosses had counterfeit and backdated contracts. The leaked documents soon revealed accounting problems in Wirecard’s Asian operations, but the company blamed speculators. Then it all came crashing down in 2020.

Wirecard filed for insolvency after being forced to admit that there was probably never a €1.9 billion missing from its accounts.

Two banks in the Philippines believed to hold the money said they were not Wirecard’s customers, and the company then filed for creditor protection in the event of insolvency. The situation surrounding Germany’s expensive tech sector it had become a disaster and a shameaccording to the words of the regulator.

Prosecutors accused Markus Braun of signing financial reports he knew were inaccurate. They said Wirecard had fake IDs to prove it had money it never actually made.

A nine-month investigation by German lawmakers last year found a string of bankruptcies, including by auditors Ernst and Young for signing Wirecard accounts.

The process is expected to last until 2024. Among those who will follow closely will be i many who have lost large sums by investing in the Monaco-based company.