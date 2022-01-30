My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime / manga of recent years and fans care about the fate of their favorite heroes. Even the villains, however, are often loved and among all there is Himiko Toga, the quick-change girl in love with the protagonist of the series. Now, lit.mira offers us his own version of Himiko Toga with a cosplay, which has no brakes and is preparing to do battle with all its weapons.

Himiko Toga, remember, it has a particular power: thanks to a person’s blood, it can completely change its appearance. Also for this reason, among the favorite weapons there are knives, which he can use to cut and shed the blood of his opponents. In this cosplay, however, lit.mira gives everything and also includes firearms: it would seem that Himiko Toga is ready to go to war.

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, then you should see missbricosplay’s Camie cosplay. Then here’s the bubbleteababydoll Toga cosplay. We close our suggestions with YuzuPyon’s Camie cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the cosplay of Toga Himiko made by lit.mira? Has the character of My Hero Academia convinced you, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?