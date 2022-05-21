Let’s go back to the super characters of My Hero Academia for this beautiful cosplay by Ochako Urarakain this case interpreted by an excellent Honeyrabbit that represents her in a very pretty way, in her super heroine costume.

The character in question is a student of the Yuei High School, one of the protagonists of the My Hero Academia series as well as a favorite of cosplayers and fans of the manga / anime. She is a young and enthusiastic girl who alternates her looks from student with the super heroine oneas we see it in the images below.

His Quirk is Zero Gravity, which modifies the effect of gravity on enemies and therefore makes them quite unfit for combat. In addition to this, by changing the gravity it is able to move particularly large and heavy objects and move them with ease, thus allowing a rather varied and creative approach to fighting.

While she doesn’t seem like one of the most fearsome fighters in the series at first, she later becomes one with her steady progression in combat skills. Despite this, she continues to keep her own cheerful and graceful appearanceas presented in this perfect reinterpretation by the cosplayer Honeyrabbit.