The conference “Nautical: a supply chain industry“Under the SATEC 2022 Conventionorganized by Confindustria Nautica, which brought together the general states of Italian yachting to take stock of the challenges and opportunities of the sector, the flagship of Made in Italy, in all its segments.

After the greetings of Giorgio Del Ghingaro Mayor of Viareggio and Saverio Cecchi President of Confindustria Nautica, Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region, the Honorable Umberto Buratti of the Finance Commission, Senator Massimo Mallegni of the Public Works Commission, Marco Bucci ANCI Councilor and Mayor of Genoa, Massimo Franchini Studio Franchini, Carlo Iacovini General Manager Energica Inside, Prof. Elio Jannelli Full Professor of Energy Systems at Parthenope University and Giovanni Faroti of Andersen Tax & Legal. To moderate the event, Simone Spetia, Radio 24 journalist, and Roberto Neglia, Head of Institutional Relations of Confindustria Nautica.

In the beating heart of world production such as Viareggio, the meeting dealt with across the board important aspects related to the development of the entire sectorwith a focus on the issues concerning the tools to support the productive investments of large companies and SMEs, the technological development of new engines and new mobility, accessibility to the sea for social boating and the very hot topic the reform of the maritime state property .

Saverio Cecchi, President of Confindustria Nautica: “This SATEC represents my vision of associative representativeness. In our sector each link is essential to the chain, each one is a bearer of value for the nautical sector. We are committed on all fronts, in support activities for all segments of the sector, large and small companies. Our membership has grown by over 100 as a result of this vision. I thank the institutions that work in synergy with us and support us, thanks also to ICE and Simest and the Customs Agency. ”

Giorgio Del Ghingaro Mayor of Viareggio: “Pleasure boating in Viareggio is the engine of development of the city and the region, a very important piece of GDP, which must be supported from a structural and infrastructural point of view. Another theme is that of training inherent to the professionalism and trades related to the sector, here we have courses at an international level, we hope that the opportunity to develop a 360 ° training center in the former Mazzini barracks will be seized “.

First of all, we talked about reform of the maritime state property and the impact on the tourist ports of the application of the new rules that the Government wants to introduce for bathing establishments. The President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti: “We must find shared and not simplistic solutions from the political point of view, which take into account the peculiarities and collect the requests of the different realities in the area, something that has not been done up to now and time has been wasted. It is an intricate question, which in any case must be definitively addressed, otherwise we would find new negative jurisprudential rulings for the sector “.

Hon. Umberto Buratti: “It is necessary that the Democratic Party recognizes in its action the value of the companies that insist on state property”.

The Senator Massimo Mallegni: “The Government, for now, has canceled the proposal on the recognition of corporate value. Forza Italia and Lega will propose it again on Tuesday in the Commission and I hope it will also have the support of the other members of the majority ”.

In conclusion, the participants in the debate agreed that Concessions relating to marinas cannot and must not be involved as the Bolkestein law only applies to service activitiesas pointed out by Roberto Neglia, and Confindustria expects that in the same way the problem of the payment in installments of the balance of arrears will be solved.

The second focus concerned a pact for the development of boating with the Association of Italian Mayorsas regards in particular the construction of works, public and on private initiative, intended for small boating and the construction of dry ports and slides equipped for boats.

Marco Bucci, Director of ANCI and Mayor of Genoa: “The Mayors of the cities that overlook our 7,000 km of coasts must have, in their vision of the city, a vision of pleasure boating. Today’s boating is not sufficiently taken into consideration, our task must be to get to the sea. The goal is to get to the sea by finding easy solutions and taking a cue from what has already been done in America for some time. We Mayors are at the service of citizens and the Municipalities must support initiatives capable of bringing wealth to the territory. ”

Massimo Franchini, Naval Architect: “The example of the work commissioned to me in 2019 by the municipal administration of Riccione places the port at the center of the city and of the tourist culture, but also extends to the interior and the periphery. An alternative solution was devised by aiming at nautical tourism, with a dry port, to be located along the river, as is the case in the United States. In Italy there are few structures like this one, it is a little known reality that has only advantages and represents a point of attraction for international tourism of trailerable boating. A virtuous and attractive project must be triggered. The Riccione project is self-sustainable, the infrastructure is easily removable, has little impact on the environment, and fits perfectly into the urban fabric. ”

We talked about the future in relation to technological development of new engines and new mobility with dr. Carlo Iacovini, General Manager Energica Inside and Prof. Elio Jannelli, Full Professor of Energy Systems at Parthenope University.

Regarding the electric, Carlo Iacovini recalled how “The challenges will be of a technological, economic, bureaucratic and cultural nature. The key is to understand that the ecological transition that is also based on the electric is a change that is coming and it is better to manage it rather than undergo it. It is up to the entrepreneurs to ride this risk and develop the skills that will be evolved. Boating has a lot of potential and has the great opportunity to leverage 12 years of technological development in other sectors that can now be made available to the sector to be able to navigate without noise and in ecological mode. ”

Prof. Jannelli, one of the leading hydrogen propulsion experts, underlined how today “the process of decarbonization requires us to make choices. The Italian industrial capacity to approach technological progress will help us to facilitate this process. Hydrogen technology is not a mature technology for boating, it represents the frontier. In the automotive sector, the problems associated with it have been solved. The investments currently underway in mobility could make these technologies evolve and reduce their costs to bring them closer to the pleasure boating sector. ”

The dr. Giovanni Faroti of Andersen finally, he intervened on the development contracts of the MiSE, intended to facilitate investments by major companies and small companies in the sector. “The development contract – he explained – it is the main facilitating instrument that aims to support investments of at least 20 million euros for industrial development, development for environmental protection, development of tourist activities. It can be carried out by a single entity or by a group of companies through a network contract. Development contracts provide for concessions that depend on the type of project: development, research or innovation. Further bonuses are envisaged if an SME is included in the project. Then there is the Innovation Agreement which represents a facilitating instrument dedicated to supporting investments of smaller dimensions than those included in the development contract regarding industrial research and experimental development aimed at the creation of new products, processes or services of SMEs ” .

As part of the SATEC 2022 program, Confindustria Nautica, together with the scheduled appointments of the General Assembly of Members of the XXXI Nautical Pioneers Award and the Institutional Conference, organized a press trip with the ICE Agency for the foreign press with the participation of a group of journalists from the most important international sector publications (France, England, United Arab Emirates, Sweden and Holland) who visited the sector’s industrial districts in Liguria and Tuscany.