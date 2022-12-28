This month of December has been quite an event in the world of sports, and that is because the World Cup final match was recently held Qatar 2022something that had as favorites the selection of Argentina. And without a doubt, the favorite player within that team is Lionel Messiwho managed to perform successfully compared to others.

This is where the world of anime also comes in, since in a strange way the footballer has been linked to the franchise My Hero Academia, this due to the part of the soccer heroes. In an interview, the editor honyasanstated that the character known as hawks he was totally inspired by Messi, a response that many fans did not expect.

This is what he commented:

You may be familiar with foreign footballer Lionel Messi, but his backstory is that at a young age, he was discovered by Barcelona and joined. His father had lost his job and could not afford the home medical treatment Messi needed for his illness, but thanks to his football talent, FC Barcelona agreed to cover medical expenses for him. them. In exchange for receiving that money, Messi had to agree to live in Spain and only play soccer from a very young age. During the World Cup, I told that story to Mr. Horikoshi. I love soccer and when Mr. Horiksohi found out about it, he started putting up the World Cup every time I was there waiting for the manuscript and so on. As I watched Mr. Horikoshi himself slowly became interested in football, and when I told him about Messi, he told me that he thought it was an interesting story. The next week, or maybe the next week, the Hawks story was born. So it’s kind of a tweak, like he wants to make the other party look like a big bad, that kind of thing.

That’s a story fans probably didn’t know about. My Hero Academia.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is interesting to know how some characters take inspiration from places that are not expected, so we can say that Messi himself is almost present in all media. Hopefully one day the player can find out about this.