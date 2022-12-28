Russia is carefully monitoring the fulfillment by Greece of the obligation not to transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, December 28.

“We keep a close eye on this kind of thing. Especially the same problem of the provision on the ban on the transfer of our weapons to anyone concerns the majority of weapons located in Eastern Europe, where they were produced under licenses in the countries of the former Warsaw Pact. So you have to be on the alert, because a lot of illegal things are committed under the slogan “save Ukraine”, because “Ukraine is Europe”, and “Europe is Ukraine,” the diplomat said in an interview with the Big Game program on Channel One.

Lavrov explained that on December 16 there was information about the statement of the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Panagiotopoulos to transfer his S-300s to Ukraine.

“We instructed our ambassador, he turned to the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Greek Ministry of Defense and reminded that these systems were transferred to Greece. There was a story when they [С-300] were supposed to be delivered to Cyprus, but then the West began to do everything to prevent this. Given the insular position of Cyprus and given that it was not a member of NATO, and in the end a compromise was reached that suited everyone – these systems were bought by Greece. But under the contract that secured this deal, Greece does not have the right to transfer them to anyone without our consent, ”he added.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry clarified: Greece said that it remembers the obligations after being reminded of them by the Russian ambassador.

In addition, after the statement of the Greek Minister of Defense, the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 19 called Greece’s plans to supply Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) provocative and hostile. The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that all military equipment transferred to Kyiv would be hit by the Russian army, and advised the Greek side to reconsider their plans.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation conducted since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The situation escalated significantly in the region in mid-February this year.

