“The matches are like this, sometimes certain episodes affect them. The first half could have ended 1-1, it’s a regret to lose like this, but this defeat gives us great moral strength” the regret of Italy coach Roberto Mancini after the defeat for 2-1 against Spain in the Nations League semifinal.

“Leo more careful” – “We could have stayed in 11 – adds the coach – Spain plays very well but we made a mistake that pays off at these levels. Bonucci’s expulsion? I didn’t see it, but Leo had to pay attention to the first yellow card: he didn’t have to protest. In the second half we were very good at not conceding a goal outnumbered and scoring one “.

About Gigio – Protagonist, both on and off the pitch, was the former Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma who, as expected, was booed several times on the evening of the Meazza. “I was very sorry” comments Roberto Mancini bitterly.

