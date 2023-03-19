“I dream of Jeannie” was an American comedy broadcast from 1965 to 1970. It featured actors such as Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Daily. Now, almost 60 years after the production first aired on NBC, many fans are wondering what the cast members look like. Next, we tell you what happened Karen Sharpethe remembered Melissa Stone.

Karen Sharpe’s career

At the age of 16, the actress began her career and, four years later, won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for “Written in Heaven.” Years later, she was part of the cast of “My beautiful genius”, where she played Melissa Stone.

It should be noted that, in 2016, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by the comic actor Jerry Lewis during the recordings of the film “The Disorderly Orderly”, or “The quack at the clinic”, (1964) where she played Julie, during the delivery the Stanley Kramer Award to director Kirby Dick for the documentary “The Hunting Ground.”

The American actress has won 10 awards and has had four nominations, over the years.

This is how it currently looks

How many seasons did “My beautiful genius” have?

The production, which had 139 episodes, has five seasons.

First season: 30 episodes

Second season: 31 episodes

Third season: 26 episodes

Fourth season: 26 episodes

Fifth season: 26 chapters.

