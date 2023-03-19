Jimmy is getting closer to marrying Kimberly and the fans of “At the bottom there is room” They are desperate for the truth of his now girlfriend’s false pregnancy to be revealed, and for him to return to the arms of the disconsolate Alessia Montalbán. However, it seems that the Gonzales have easily fallen for Dalila and Eva’s tricks, who seek to destroy the family and keep their money. In such a way, after the last scenes of fights between the protagonists, it seems that only four characters currently absent in the América TV series will be able to rescue him.

Charito

The Gonzales matriarch continues to wait for her long-awaited return in the series and although she is the most obvious choice to save Jimmy, nothing ensures that she can deny all the well-crafted deceptions of Delilah, Eva and Kimberly. Meanwhile, we will have to wait for the young man’s mother to return from Ayacucho to put things in order.

Charo approved of Alessia and Jimmy's relationship. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

koky

Koky disappeared for several chapters; however, he could make an unexpected return as an ally to Charo. Something curious that few noticed is that when Dalila, Eva and Kimberly reveal that they are family and are conspiring together, they do so inside the bar that Koky used to attend. Therefore, it is possible that he was present there. Could it be that he heard everything and will tell Charo?

Paul Vega plays Koky Reyes in the hit América TV series. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The ‘Pirates’

Regarding the previous scene of Eva, Delilah and Kimberly, it is possible that other witnesses were present listening to everything. And it is that that same bar also had the ‘Pirates’ as frequent customers. Although in their last appearance they said they would go to the province, nothing completely rules out that they could have returned to Lima and won over such a surprise to tell Pepe and Tito.