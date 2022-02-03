kakegurui is an anime series available in Netflix that had its peak highest popularity in 2017. However, his fans continue to keep him quite fond as he shows CelineChats in her cosplay Yomozuki Rune, one of the main protagonists.

In this series, she is a student at the prestigious Hyakkao Private Academy as part of the Student Council and the School Electoral Committee. Her role in the story is paramount, as she is the one who ends up making some of the most difficult decisions.

CelineChats in her cosplay Yomozuki Rune he wanted to represent her with her cheerful and enthusiastic character. Although deep down he may have violent tendencies, as he demonstrated in his encounter with Midar Ikishima.

In addition, the outfit that this artist made is a variant of the classic unfirome of the Hyakkao Academy: a red blazer with black trim on the cuffs and collar, a white blouse with yellow and small buttons, plus a dark pleated skirt with black and gray plaid, completed with her orange sweatshirt with two large bunny ears and two small eyes In color blue.

An amazing cosplay of Runa Yomozuki from Kakegurui

One possible reason why celinechats decided to cosplay Yomozuki Rune is its unique character in kakegurui. Unlike other members of the Student Council, she doesn’t take her role too seriously, being known to eat popsicles and play video games during Student Council deliberations, though she always ends up having the final say.

Furthermore, it may celinechats you have decided to show in your cosplay of Yomozuki Rune her affable and jovial character because deep down she knows that fair play is still extremely important to this girl as she can put aside her ideas to keep the game matches as fair and neutral as possible.

