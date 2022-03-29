England’s Chelsea intends to join the search for future free agent Paulo Dybala once the club’s long-running takeover has been settled, he understands. 90min .
After months of negotiations, the Argentine turned down Juventus’ most recent contract in early March and it was confirmed he would leave in the summer after seven brilliant years in Turin.
Chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene said Juve’s decision not to improve their proposal was motivated by the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic and the Serb’s excellent start to life with the Bianconeri.
Dybala’s season has been emblematic, as despite being hampered by persistent injuries he also experienced important moments: he scored 13 goals and participated in six more in all competitions to date, showing that his appearances gave him a leap in quality to the team.
Despite the 28-year-old Argentine’s fitness issues, several top European teams have been linked with a free transfer, including Juve’s Serie A rivals Inter and Atletico Madrid in La Liga. .
However, sources told 90min that Chelsea also plan to throw their hat into the ring once the club’s takeover is complete, with the striker on their list of attacking targets.
The Blues are effectively operating under a transfer embargo after the UK government imposed sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as a result of his alleged links to Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.
However, plans are still being implemented for the next transfer window, with the hope that sanctions will be lifted once the acquisition is complete. Will Dybala dress up as “Blue”?
