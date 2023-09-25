Mustafa Mohamed has scored 5 goals so far in the French League, with Nantes, and he is in second place in the tournament’s top scorers, behind international star Kylian Mbappe.

Compare with Salah

Mohamed is playing his third full season in Europe, since his move in February 2020 from Zamalek to Galatasaray, and he is on his way to surpassing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, when he was playing in his third season.

In the third European season, Salah played for Chelsea in England, and did not achieve the desired success, before moving to the ranks of Italian Fiorentina in the second half of the season.

Salah scored 6 goals in the Italian League and did not score any in the Premier League, marking a “good” third European season due to his important goals in Italy.

But Mustafa Mohamed appears to be on his way to surpassing Salah in his third European season, as he has so far scored 5 goals from 6 matches, and is working his way towards reaching at least 10 goals this season in France.

How does Mustafa Muhammad reach the highest level?

Mostafa Mohamed’s brilliance this season may pave his way to the major European leagues, and perhaps the English Premier League, especially if he continues to shine with Nantes in France.

Likewise, his competition for the Golden Shoe in France will make him the focus of attention of European clubs, as he is now the second top scorer in the league, and may lead the standings, with Mbappe’s recent injury.