From the world of Marvel superheroes comes this Black Widow cosplay from anastasia.komoriwhich reproduces the protagonist of the film in a really convincing way Black Widowas well as historical component of the Avengers, with this beautiful interpretation.

The version of the historic Black Widow chosen by anastasia.komori certainly owes something to the interpretation that Scarlett Johansson gave it in the film series of the Marvel Cinematic Universeof course, in particular perhaps to the first extras seen in the Iron Man movies and in the first Avengers movie.

The Black Widow represented here has the typical fiery red hair, with a particularly stylish styling that closely resembles that adopted by the actress in the first interpretations of the character, with particularly bright and wavy hair. Even the costumeon the other hand, closely resembles the one seen in movies, however very similar to that seen in several comics.

Also there position taken by the cosplayer, it recalls that typical of the super heroine, which has become a sort of signature move, so much so that it is taken up, in an ironic way, also within the Black Widow film as a nice element during an exchange with Yelena Belova.