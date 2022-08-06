Today, Saturday, billionaire Elon Musk set a condition to complete his acquisition of the social networking network “Twitter” for $44 billion.
The businessman said the deal could go ahead if the company revealed how it sampled 100 accounts and how to prove they were real.
“But if the company’s disclosures on this matter to the SEC turn out to be in fact false, it shouldn’t,” Musk wrote on Twitter.
In response to a Twitter user’s question whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating “questionable allegations” of the company, Musk tweeted, “Good question, why aren’t they doing this?”
Twitter declined to comment on the tweet.
On Thursday, Twitter rejected Musk’s allegations that he had been tricked into signing a deal to buy the social media company, saying the allegations were “unbelievable and untrue.”
In a disclosure released on Thursday, Twitter said, “According to Musk, he – the billionaire founder of several companies and advises him many bankers and lawyers on Wall Street – was tricked by Twitter into signing a merger agreement worth $ 44 billion. This narrative is implausible and contrary As true as it seems.”
Musk filed a counterclaim on Twitter on July 29, in an escalation of his legal battle against the social media company over his attempt to withdraw from its purchase.
