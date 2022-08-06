The Classic Gala Schwetzingen (2-4 September) is one of the most prestigious international elegance contests in the world. In keeping with the style of this event, this year Opel will present some of its luxury cars from the 1960s, those that were part of the “KAD” series, namely the Opel Kapitän, Admiral and Diplomat. Under the slogan “Future meets classicism”, 180 vintage cars selected to represent each decade will be exhibited in the baroque garden of Schwetzingen Castle in Germany. In addition to a 1909 Opel 4/8 PS “Doktorwagen”, the German brand will showcase its idea of ​​luxury from the past, thanks to an Admiral V8 and a Diplomat V8 Coupé.

Kapitän, Admiral and Diplomat – also called the “Big Three” – were Opel luxury cars of the 1960s and 1970s. All three were fully equipped, spacious and distinguished by their lines influenced by the American design of the time. With a length of 4.95 meters and a width of 1.90 m, Opel luxury cars were in step with the times. The Opel Kapitän became the best-selling six-cylinder car in Germany and the Admiral consolidated the success of the pre-war model of the same name, while the Diplomat was the new top-of-the-range car.

As noted above, Opel will exhibit a 1966 Diplomat V8 Coupé and a 1965 Admiral V8 at this year’s Classic Gala Schwetzingen. accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.5 seconds while the top speed exceeded 200 km / h. One of the fastest German cars. The Opel Admiral with the 140 kW / 190 hp engine at the top of the range it was distinguished by its two-speed “Powerglide” automatic transmission. The Opel Admiral A was built from 1964 to 1968, and a total of 55,876 units came out of the plant, of which only 623 with an eight-cylinder engine, making the Opel Admiral V8 a rare example. In Schwetzingen, the KAD trio will be completed by an Opel Kapitän, which will however be present in an unofficial capacity thanks to a private collector.

The Schwetzingen Castle Park will open its doors to visitors to the Classic Gala from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 September 2022, every day from 9 to 18.