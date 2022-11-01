Marc Marquez has only disputed eleven of the 19 races that have taken place so far in the MotoGP season, scoring points in ten of them and amassing a total of 113 points, which places him in 13th place overall in the championship. Mathematically, the Spaniard still has a chance to enter the top 10, with Jorge Martín on 23 points and Maverick Viñales on just nine points. To get to 10th place in the overall standings, the Honda rider would have to win the Valencia race, Jorge would have to get just one point and Mack wouldn’t have to get on the podium. He could also reach ninth place, level on points with Miguel Oliveira (138 points), although with two wins to his name, the Portuguese would always finish ahead.

Even if the math proves him right, for Marc Márquez the goal of the last Grand Prix of the season at the Ricardo Tormo in Valencia this weekend has nothing to do with it. The Catalan missed the first two races of the season due to a diplopia attack and six more in the second half of the year after undergoing the fourth operation on his humerus, battered since July 2020. He is therefore pursuing the full recovery of his arm. right and is trying to tame a bike that is destined to close perhaps one of its worst years in terms of performance and results. In fact, Honda is the only MotoGP manufacturer that has not yet won a race this year.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Valencia will be the last race of a long and very different year,” explained Marquez ahead of the last race of the season. “We have learned every weekend since we returned and that is the goal for this race as well,” added the eight-time world champion. After a flamboyant podium in Australia, Marquez returned to the reality of his bike in the Malaysian Grand Prix, where he only managed to finish in seventh place.

“I think our bike fits better in Valencia than Sepang, so I hope we can be closer to the leading riders,” he explains. Marquez won in Cheste on three occasions, in 2012 when he became Moto2 champion, and in the premier class in the 2014 and 2019 seasons, the last year he raced there. “Valencia is a track where I have had good results in the past and where the races are very close because of the track,” he said.

But Márquez will obviously not race alone this weekend, the race will decide the title, disputed between Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, and will be crucial for the configuration of the final podium of the world championship, which will raise the level of the competition to the highest levels. “Whatever happens, I think it will be an exciting weekend for the fans, with the Moto2 and MotoGP titles up for grabs,” predicts the rider from Cervera.