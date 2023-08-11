Musk determines the location of his duel with his rival, Zuckerberg

Elon Musk announced today, Friday, that the possible “duel”, which he talked about with the head of the “META” network, Mark Zuckerberg, will take place in Italy, while the Italian government confirmed the existence of talks about a “charitable event”.

At the end of last June, the heads of the competing giants “X” (formerly Twitter) and “Meta” discussed the possibility of facing them in a videotaped fight in mixed martial arts (MMA), while there was talk a few days ago about the date of August 26 as a possible date for this. confrontation.

Elon Musk wrote on his X platform that “everything within the camera’s range will be the same as in the ancient Roman era, so nothing modern about that.”

He noted that “the duel will be conducted” by the two rival networks.

Musk added, “I spoke to the Italian Prime Minister and Minister of Culture. They gave their consent to (hold the event in) an exceptional place,” limiting himself in a second message to using one word, “wrestler.”

For his part, Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italian Minister of Culture, said that he is discussing with Elon Musk the organization of a “major charitable event that evokes history,” according to a statement issued today, Friday.

He pointed out that the potential event “will not be organized in Rome,” ruling out the possibility of a duel in the Colosseum, as Elon Musk mentioned at the end of June.

The minister added that the sum, which the event could raise, estimated at “millions of euros, will be donated to two Italian children’s hospitals,” expressing the hope that the opportunity would be taken to “promote our history.”

“Everything will reflect appreciation for Italy’s past and present,” Elon Musk said on the platform he bought last year for $44 billion.

The two tech giants have clashed for years over their opposing views of the world, from politics to artificial intelligence. But the confrontation between them escalated further with the launch of Mark Zuckerberg and his “Meta” group, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, early last month, the “Threads” application, which was considered a direct competitor to Twitter, whose official name has become “X”.