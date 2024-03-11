Musk called Biden a dark puppet of the media and activists

American entrepreneur Elon Musk called US President Joe Biden a “dark puppet” of the media and activists. The businessman announced this on his social network account. X (formerly Twitter).

“Biden is just a dark puppet. He was speaking out of context and was ordered to bend the knee in dishonor,” he said. Thus, the businessman commented on a post on a social network where the American leader was accused of being “controlled by the media and the revolutionary class of activists.”

Previously, Musk said that the US sanctions policy had only made Russia stronger and its economy had proven resistant to external pressure. He also agreed with the opinion of entrepreneur David Sachs that many of Biden's statements about Russia have not come true and Moscow is in a more confident position than the US expected.