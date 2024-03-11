Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Zayed International Airport was ranked among the top three airports in the world in terms of travel experience for arrivals, as part of the “Airport Service Quality for the World 2023” awards, which classify the best airports in terms of quality of services and passenger experience, according to a report issued today by the Airports Council International.

The Council indicated in its report that Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India, and TRV International Airport in India, are among the three airports that are considered the best in the experience of arriving passengers, along with Zayed International Airport.

The Council stated in its report that 31 airports, including 27 airports from the Asia-Pacific region and 4 airports from the Middle East, were honored with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards issued by the Council, which rely on the most reliable international measurement and comparison programs for airports.

The ASQ program, which was developed in partnership with Amadeus, a company specializing in travel technology, stands out as the leading program for measuring and comparing airport customer experience globally, and is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to a rigorous and scientific methodology. Unlike other programs in the aviation industry, the ASQ approach is based on research. Direct through surveys conducted directly on travelers at the airport, which monitor their satisfaction levels.

In the Middle East region, Muscat International Airport in Oman won the award for the best airport in the Middle East carrying between 15 and 25 million passengers, and Salalah International Airport won the best airport in the Middle East with less than 2 million passengers and other awards, while Queen Alia Airport won International Airport is the best airport in the Middle East in the category between 5 to 15 million passengers.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 11 airports in Indonesia received distinguished awards and classifications, including the best airport in the category between 5 and 15 million passengers and the best airports in terms of ease of travel, airport cleanliness, etc., while 6 airports in China received distinguished awards, including the best airport in the category of 40 million. passengers and more, and another airport in the category between 25 and 40 million passengers, and 6 airports in India won awards, including the two best airports in the experience of arriving passengers in the world, and two airports in Korea, including the best airport in the category of more than 40 million passengers in the region, and another airport in the category between 25 and 40 million. Traveler, and an airport in Malaysia as the best airport for between 2 to 5 million passengers in the region, and an airport in Singapore as the best airport for more than 40 million passengers in the region.

Stefano Baronsi, Director General of Airports Council International for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, said: “From east to west, the airports of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Oman, the UAE and Jordan excelled in providing the best services to their customers, even though the Asia-Pacific region was the most affected by… During the pandemic, airports in the region have invested significantly in technology, human resources and infrastructure to ensure that travelers continue to enjoy a smooth and unforgettable experience. The ASQ program specializes in measuring the airport customer experience, as the surveys cover more than 30 performance indicators across the main elements of the traveler’s experience at the airport, Such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures, shopping and dining offerings, this comprehensive approach provides a comprehensive view of the passenger journey at each airport, setting global standards for the industry.