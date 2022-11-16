Billionaire Elon Musk has told employees of the social media platform company, Twitter, that they must either adhere to the company’s new “strict” labor system or leave, according to an email to employees on Wednesday morning.
Bloomberg News reported today that Twitter employees were asked to click on a link confirming their commitment to the new Twitter system.
It added that anyone who did not do so, by 5 p.m. tomorrow Thursday, would receive three months’ severance pay.
On the other hand, Musk is stepping up the “purge” campaign against the Twitter engineers, who criticize him.
Musk bought Twitter for about $44 billion. In addition to his own money, Musk took out $13 billion in loans to fund the Twitter deal.
According to media reports, servicing those loans will cost Twitter and Musk about $1 billion annually.
