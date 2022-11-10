Musk, who completed the $44 billion takeover of the popular social media platform just two weeks ago, has cut half the workforce and fired several senior executives.

The American billionaire also announced a series of measures, including imposing a fee of eight dollars for the participation of the blue check mark.

The report stated that Musk said in the letter that he looked forward to the subscriptions representing half of Twitter’s revenue.

Twitter reopened its offices in March, and said at the time that employees could still work from home if they wanted to.

Musk’s move is in line with the policies followed at his other two companies, “SpaceX” and “Tesla”, which required employees to work from offices for at least 40 hours a week, or quit their jobs.