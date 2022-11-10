When he was made official as the new coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scalloni he was looked at out of the corner of his eye and called an “inexperienced young man”, but the positive results were visible with the conquest of the Copa América and the Finalissima, so it arrives in the best shape at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
That is why he landed on Qatari lands at a young age but with a lot of back, so below we will review the youngest coaches who will say present at the maximum appointment for the soccer town.
Regragui is a former Moroccan soccer player and current coach of the Moroccan soccer team. Despite being born in France, he was international with the Moroccan soccer team and feels represented by that country. Morocco will share a group with Croatia, Morocco and Canada.
Born on December 13, 1975 in Barcelona, Spain, he grew up in the Barcelona youth academy being a faithful follower of Johan Cruyff’s methodology. He will now command the Qatar team, which will be local in 2022 and will face Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.
Aliou Cissé is a former soccer player (his last team was Nîmes Olympique in the French Ligue 2) and current Senegalese coach in that country’s team. As a player he participated in the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002 with the Senegal National Team, and now it will be his turn to command his country as DT. He will have the sensitive absence of Mané, of course.
Rigobert Song Bahanag is a Cameroonian ex-soccer player (he acted as a defender) and current coach. He is the uncle of soccer player Alexandre Song. Jean-Eric Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar lead the list of 26 that the DT has already delivered.
Cesar Luis Menotti, world champion in 1978, was 39 years old at the time; Carlos Salvador Bilardo was 48 years old at the time of becoming champion in Mexico 1986. Will Scaloni, the youngest DT in Qatar 2022, be given?
