The late Hafez Abd al-Rahman was known for his pure specialization in the “flute” instrument, which qualified him to gain a broad fan base at the local and international levels, as he released a number of his albums in France, and the European press considered him as one of the most prominent talents of African music.

His pieces went beyond the local and regional scope, as they were used on a number of radio stations around the world, such as BBC Radio, the Voice of America and Monte Carlo, and he also presented musical breaks in a number of international platforms, including the Kennedy Center Theater in Washington.

The musical clips composed by Abdul Rahman usually focus on the simple human being in Sudan, and express at every stage the lived reality.

Abdel Rahman began playing in the seventies of the last century using the “flute” instrument, then he soon began to support his talent by studying music and drama at the University of Sudan, and he got acquainted with the flute for the first time in 1981. Before getting acquainted with the flute, Abdel Rahman was able to compose music clips in which he instilled the slogans of many television and radio programs in the mid-seventies. Until now, it has been an important part of the musical memory in Sudan.

His first piece, “The Old Port”, was used as a slogan for the program “Danga Dabanga”, which had a wide audience. Among his most famous tracks is “The Eternal Days”, which was published in an album with the same title, which was distributed globally by the American company Amazon, thus becoming the first Sudanese album with authentic Sudanese music on Amazon.

In total, Abdul Rahman composed 81 pieces of music on the flute of all kinds, including “Until We Meet,” “Whispering Fingers,” “Between Memory and Grief,” and “Rhythm of the Mountain.”

And Abdul Rahman had a great credit for developing the Sudanese song, as he participated in playing with great artists such as the late Muhammad Wardi and other giants of Sudanese art.

According to the musician and professor of music in Sudanese universities, Kamal Youssef, the special musical character that distinguished Abdul Rahman achieved great success for him and wide public acceptance, which earned him the closeness of his music in composition and performance to the popular conscience of the Sudanese person.

Youssef told Sky News Arabia that Abdul Rahman entered the Sudanese conscience through the wide door since its beginnings half a century ago, when one of his compositions, which he performed on the ebony whistle, was employed as a slogan for the radio program “Directorate Messages” in the mid-seventies of the last century.

Youssef points out that Abdul Rahman’s musical compositions, which were presented on radio and television, and the albums he produced, met with wide public success, formed the taste of many generations, and remained a unique material in its style, distinguished by its personal nature and the artistic knowledge and musical culture it carries from parts of western Sudan in Kordofan and Darfur.

In the same context, the musician Hossam Abdel Salam considered the late Abdel Rahman as one of the few musicians who were able to play strongly within the Sudanese conscience, indicating that his music knew no ethnic or geographical borders within the vast Sudan, as it attracted the audience of music lovers in the east, west, north and south of the country with their various ethnic affiliations, as it was widely accepted outside the borders of the country.

Abdul Rahman told Sky News Arabia, “The most important elements of the strength of Abdul Rahman’s timeless music lie in its touch with the Sudanese popular conscience and its superior ability to develop and keep up, which made it appreciated and respected by all music listeners.”