Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:46 p.m.



After the closing of the term to deliver the ballot in the post offices, finally there have been 49,111 people who deposited their ballot, of the 51,580 voters who had requested this modality. Thus, there were only a little more than 300 people who came on the last day of the deadline to deposit the envelope with the electoral documentation. The people of Murcia did not rush until the last moment, which the Central Electoral Board extended from Thursday to Friday at the request of the Post Office to facilitate participation.

With the offices closed, the total vote-by-mail count in the Region of Murcia reaches 95.21% of the applications that were registered. Correos assures that it is the highest number of requests to vote by mail since the 2008 elections.

The application period for voting by mail opened on May 30, when the Official State Gazette published the advance call for the general elections on July 23. The ballots could be requested until July 13 and that day there were long queues of 40 minutes at the Post Office in the Plaza Circular de Murcia.