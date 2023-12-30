Two little sisters aged 16 and 12 steal half a million euros

On December 24, two little sisters aged 16 and 12 broke into an apartment in the center of Monza and took away money and valuables for a total amount of half a million euros. A perfect shot, by two little girls, on Christmas Eve. The young women were already leaving with the stolen goods when the owner of the house, returning around 1pm, saw them in the street. A short chase, and then the timely arrival of the police car which stopped the two girls of Slavic origins.

The owner noticed the door of the apartment open and two little girls with some bags in their hands that looked like those of his wife. He then chased them and managed to stop them with the help of a passer-by. The two little girls took advantage of the absence of the owners of the house to sneak in, most likely accompanied and commanded by someone older and much more experienced than them in the criminal field. They were stopped with the stolen goods still in their hands, a few meters away from the crime scene. However, they managed to raise 1,500 euros in cash, about fifteen bags, all from luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada, worth around 60 thousand euros. Then jewels with gold, platinum, diamonds and precious stones, with an estimated value of between 200 thousand and 250 thousand euros, and four Rolex, Patek Philippe and Frank Muller brand watches with a total value of around 150 thousand euros.

The homeowner returned to the house around lunchtime. He immediately noticed the tampered with the lock and, once inside, the apartment was in disarray. When he went out into the street, he saw the two little girls with his wife's bags in the street, heading towards the pedestrian area of ​​the historic center. He gave chase, in the meantime attracting the attention of a passerby, who called the police.

The Volante arrived immediately. The officers blocked the girls, who had with them two screwdrivers, a pair of scissors and a piece of plastic made from a shampoo bottle, used to tamper with the lock. The 16-year-old already has a long list of complaints against her for crimes against property: she was taken to the first reception center in Genoa. The little sister – not attributable as she is under 14 years old – was entrusted to her relatives in France.